Nick Kyrgios’ injury ends mixed doubles partnership with Venus Williams

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams’ fledgling mixed doubles partnership at Wimbledon is over following the Australian’s abdominal injury.

The duo wowed on Friday when they beat Austin Krajicek and Sabrina Santamaria in three hugely entertaining sets.

But on Saturday Kyrgios had to retire from his third-round singles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime after two sets.

This was incredible https://t.co/y5gUbFEoM4 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 4, 2021

Kyrgios and American five-time singles champion Williams were due to play fourth seeds Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicole Melichar on Monday, but the American-French pairing have been handed a walkover.

On Saturday Kyrgios said: “It’s heart-breaking, honestly. I haven’t had that much fun in a long time.

“I just got goosebumps thinking the fact I might have to tell Venus Williams I can’t play mixed doubles because of injuries. It’s brutal for me.

“I’m respectful in the fact that I’ve now taken another day of her time. She’s been here. She could have been planning other things. It’s brutal.”