Wimbledon day nine: Top seed Ashleigh Barty headlines women’s quarter-final day

It is women’s quarter-finals day at Wimbledon with the top two seeds, Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka, in action on Centre Court.

The men’s quarter-final line-up also needs completing with second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to the eighth day of the Championships.

Order of play

Centre Court

Daniil Medvedev v Hubert Hurkacz

Ons Jabeur v Aryna Sabalenka

Ashleigh Barty v Ajla Tomljanovic

Court One

Karolina Pliskova v Viktorija Golubic

Karolina Muchova v Angelique Kerber

Brit watch

PA Graphic

Match of the day

Ons Jabeur has had an amazing tournament (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool)

Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title in Birmingham last month and had already knocked out former champions Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza before a 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory saw seventh seed Swiatek added to the list. Sabalenka is enjoying her best run at a grand slam and is desperate to go further. This will be an intriguing clash of styles.

Fond farewell

British teenager Raducanu’s fairytale run came to an end in sad circumstances on Monday night, but the future certainly looks bright.

Weather watch