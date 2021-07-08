How Karolina Pliskova reached her maiden Wimbledon final

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova has reached her first Wimbledon final.

The 29-year-old Czech, ranked 13 in the world, will face top seeded Australian Ashleigh Barty in Saturday’s showpiece.

Here, the PA news agency looks at her route to the final.

First round – beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5 6-4

Tamara Zidansek took the first set against Pliskova (Steven Paston/PA)

Pliskova’s campaign got off to a solid if unspectacular start with victory over world number 47 Zidansek of Slovenia. She dropped serve once but broke her opponent three times to secure her spot in round two.

Second round – beat Donna Vekic 6-2 6-2

Pliskova’s serve was on point against Donna Vekic (John Walton/PA)

Croatian Vekic was dispatched far more comfortably with Pliskova winning 93 per cent of points behind her first serve. Vekic could not force a single break point in a one-sided encounter.

Third round – beat Tereza Martincova 6-3 6-3

Tereza Martincova lost out to her fellow Czech (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool/PA)

Pliskova faced an all-Czech battle in the third round and swept past 87th ranked Martincova. The serve was not as potent as in the previous round but the 29-year-old hit an impressive 30 winners.

Fourth round – beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 6-3

Liudmila Samsonova bit the dust in the fourth round (Jon Super/AELTC Pool/PA)

After extending her winning streak on grass to 10 matches against Sloane Stephens, Russian wild card Samsonova enjoyed a fine run to the fourth round. But it was ended by Pliskova, who started to find some real momentum.

Quarter-finals – beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2

Pliskova dropped just four games against Viktorija Golubic (Edward Whitaker/AELTC Pool)

Switzerland’s Golubic was another surprise package to go deep in the tournament, having beaten Madison Keys in the previous round. But Pliskova found the conditions under the roof on Court One to her liking and rolled her opponent over.

Semi-finals – beat Aryna Sabalenka 5-7 6-4 6-4

Pliskova came from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka (John Walton/PA)

The second seed from Belarus took the first set even though Pliskova had been the better player, forcing eight break points to Sabalenka’s one. However, Pliskova held her nerve and used all her grand slam experience, serving beautifully throughout to clinch her place in the final.