Biden says US war in Afghanistan will end on August 31

President Joe Biden has said the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on August 31, adding “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end a war that has lasted nearly 20 years.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Mr Biden said in a speech to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the US war in Afghanistan.

“Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future,” he added.

We are repositioning our resources to meet terror threats where they are now: across South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. But make no mistake: we have the capabilities to protect the homeland from any resurgent terrorist challenge emanating from Afghanistan. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 8, 2021

Mr Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end US military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.

The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Mr Biden made after concluding it is an “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution”.

“How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?” Mr Biden said to those calling for the US to extend the military operation.

He added: “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome.”

Mr Biden said he did not trust the Taliban, but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.

Before his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials always anticipated an “uptick” in violence and greater turmoil as the US withdrawal moved forward.

She added that prolonging US military involvement, considering former president Donald Trump had already agreed to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops.

“The question fundamentally facing him was after 20 years was he going to commit more American troops to a civil war in Afghanistan,” Ms Psaki said.