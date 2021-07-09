Greta Gerwig to direct Barbie film starring Margot Robbie

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig will reportedly direct Margot Robbie in a new film based on the Barbie doll.

It was previously announced Gerwig would write the script for the live-action movie, a joint project between Warner Bros and Barbie manufacturer Mattel.

Speaking to British Vogue, two-time Oscar nominee Robbie seemingly revealed Gerwig’s involvement with the film had extended to taking the director’s chair.

Margot Robbie will star in a film based on the Barbie doll (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Australian actress, 31, said Barbie, which was launched in 1959, “comes with a lot of baggage” and “a lot of nostalgic connections”.

She added: “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Variety said it had confirmed Gerwig had officially signed on to direct the film and production was due to take place in London early next year.

Producers are reportedly aiming for a 2023 release.

Gerwig, 37, is an acclaimed actress and director.

She was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird.

And Gerwig scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.