Novak Djokovic has won the Wimbledon men’s singles title for a sixth time after beating Matteo Berrettini in the final.

The Serbian claimed a 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 victory over the Italian on Centre Court.

Here, the PA news agency picks out the best pictures from the final.

The Duchess of Cambridge returned to SW19 (Adam Davy/PA)

“Is it coming home?” (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC Pool/PA)

Matteo Berrettini practiced on Court 10 before the final (Florian Eisele/AELTC Pool/PA)

The players walked out on Centre Court to applause (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Actor Tom Cruise was in the crowd (John Walton/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge took her seat (John Walton/PA)

A full house watched on (Steven Paston/PA)

Djokovic dominated Berrettini early on and took a 4-1 lead (John Walton/PA)

But Berrettini fought back to take the first set 7-6 (4) on a tie-break (John Walton/PA)

Fans watched the action on ‘Murray Mound’ (Adam Davy/PA)

The world number one had plenty of support (John Walton/PA)

An Italy fan celebrated (Steven Paston/PA)

Djokovic hit back to win the second set 6-4 and level the match (Ian Walton/AELTC Pool/PA)

Djokovic got in the groove, winning the third set 6-4 (John Walton/PA)

Djokovic showed some frustration (John Walton/PA)

But he won the last set 6-3 to claim a 20th grand slam title (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Djokovic and Berrettini showed respect at the end (Adam Davy/PA)