Bella Hadid in jaw-dropping outfit on Cannes red carpet

By Press Association
July 11, 2021, 7:03 pm
Bella Hadid (Brynn Anderson/AP)
Bella Hadid (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Bella Hadid turned heads on the Cannes red carpet as she sported a dramatic black dress with a racy neckline.

The supermodel, 24, arrived at the premiere of Three Floors in a floor-length black dress with a neckline that did not cover her chest.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Instead she concealed her modesty with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside down tree.

Cannes 2021
The necklace was attached to a gold chain (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The jewellery, which was attached to a gold chain, featured sprawling branches which spared her blushes.

Cannes 2021
Bella Hadid (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival and has sported a string of show-stopping looks.

Cannes 2021
The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Arriving at the opening night premiere of Annette, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, she wore a floor-length white gown with a long sheer black train.

Cannes 2021
Bella Hadid (Brynn Anderson/AP)

The Italian film Three Floors tells the story of three families living in three apartments in the same building and is based on Israeli author Eshkol Nevo’s novel.

