Emma Corrin, Friends cast and Kaley Cuoco among stars reacting to Emmy nods

The Crown’s Emma Corrin, the cast of Friends and The Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco all shared their delight after bagging Emmy nominations.

Corrin is nominated in the outstanding leading drama actress category for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales.

“‘It is absolutely essential that I see the Queen’,” Corrin said in a statement, quoting one of her lines from the show.

Emma Corrin is celebrating after earning her first-ever Emmy nomination (PA Media on behalf of So TV)

“Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It’s an unbelievable honour to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors.”

Corrin, 25, also paid tribute to her co-star Josh O’Connor, who is nominated for playing the Prince of Wales.

She said: “This nomination only exists because of Josh and all my family on The Crown. Every part of my involvement in telling this story has felt like a dream I don’t want to wake up from – I’m so happy and so honoured by the recognition. Thank you.”

The Crown’s creator, Peter Morgan, reacted to the show’s outstanding drama series nomination.

He said: “We are all pinching ourselves that after four series, The Crown is still being embraced and enjoyed in this way. Behind the scenes, this show has an immense, dedicated and incredibly hardworking crew of world-class talent.

“So, these nominations are gratefully received in recognition of all their outstanding work which continues to inspire me every day.”

The cast of Friends shared their joy on Instagram after the long-awaited reunion special was nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

Courteney Cox thanked British director Ben Winston for his work on the show.

She wrote: “The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement.”

The nomination represented a small piece of history for Cox, who played Monica Geller.

She served as an executive producer on the reunion and this was her first Emmy nomination for Friends.

Matt Le Blanc also thanked Winston. He added: “We’re all very grateful. It was so much fun.”

An emotional Cuoco shared a video of the moment she found out about her first-ever Emmy nomination.

She is the star of The Flight Attendant and is up for outstanding lead comedy actress.

“First timer over here,” Cuoco said. “Thank you @televisionacad for a moment I will never forget. 9 nods for team @flightattendantonmax . Thank you thank you to my entire flight crew!!!! Surreal.”

The Flight Attendant is also up for outstanding comedy series.

British actress Hannah Waddingham is among the supporting stars of football comedy Ted Lasso to score nominations.

“I can’t quite believe this is happening,” Waddingham, who plays businesswoman Rebecca, said. “I don’t know what feels greater, to be recognized for my own work or all the joy I feel for my magnificent TED LASSO family to be nominated themselves.

“We are a real family and to share this with them is everything. Thank you to the Television Academy. Rebecca runs through my blood stream. She is so precious to me, and this is just the icing on the cake.”

Billy Porter is up for lead actor in a drama series for Pose.

He wrote on social media: “So #grateful. Thank you @televisionacad #EmmyAwards. Thank you @poseonfx. Thank you.”

The Emmys recognise excellence in US TV.