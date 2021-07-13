Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview scores Emmy nomination

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy Award.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special is up for outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special.

The Emmys recognise excellence in US TV.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview that became one of the news stories of the decade (ITV Hub /Harpo Productions/CBS)

Chat show queen Winfrey will pick up a gong should the special win, as will the producing team.

It is up against My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, United Shades Of America With W Kamau Bell and documentary series Vice.

Harry and Meghan used their March interview with Winfrey to make a series of explosive allegations against the royal family.

The couple accused a member of the family – not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh – of making a racist comment about their son, Archie.

Oprah Winfrey attended the duke and duchess’s wedding in 2018 (Ian West/PA)

Winfrey was left opened-mouthed when the duchess – the first mixed-race member of the modern monarchy – said a fellow royal was worried about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born.

Meghan said she had suicidal thoughts but her approaches to the monarchy for help were turned down.

Other revelations included Harry’s admission he has become estranged from his father, the Prince of Wales, saying: “I feel really let down”, but added that he would make it one of his priorities “to try and heal that relationship”.

Buckingham Palace later said the Queen was “saddened” to hear about Harry and Meghan’s struggles but added “some recollections may vary” over the other allegations.

Elsewhere in the Emmy nominations, the US appetite for British royalty was further proved by a day to remember for The Crown.

Netflix’s lavishly produced regal drama scored a joint-most 24 nods.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are due to take place on September 19.