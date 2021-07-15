Milwaukee Bucks level finals series against Phoenix Suns with 109-103 win

A late surge from Khris Middleton has helped the Milwaukee Bucks level their NBA Finals series against the Phoenix Suns 2-2 with a thrilling 109-103 victory.

After blowout scores in the first three games, game four was a much tighter affair right from the tip-off.

Both teams matched each other point-for-point in the first half, with a 52-all half-time score setting the stage for an engrossing final two quarters.

Devin Booker bounced back from a lacklustre Game 3 performance to lead the charge for Phoenix out of the break, pushing the Suns to a six-point lead heading into the last term.

However, foul trouble forced him from the game for a substantial part of the quarter, leaving Middleton an opportunity to put the Bucks on his shoulders.

He did just that, capping off a 40-point performance with a crucial six-point run down the stretch which put Milwaukee up 107-101.

Giannis meets it at the top in #PhantomCam as the @Bucks tie the #NBAFinals.. Game 5 is Saturday at 9 PM ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/rMBludN9hd — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another strong offensive effort with 26 points, but his biggest contribution was a game-breaking block on a dunk attempt from Deandre Ayton which would have levelled the scores at 101 with just less than 90 seconds remaining.

Booker led all scorers in a losing effort with 42, while Chris Paul struggled again, managing just 10 points on 5-13 shooting.

The teams return to Phoenix for game five on Sunday.