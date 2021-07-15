Olivia Rodrigo meets President Joe Biden to discuss youth vaccination

Olivia Rodrigo urged young people to get vaccinated as she visited President Joe Biden at the White House.

The singer, 18, who has had the UK’s biggest song and album of the year so far with Drivers License and Sour, told fans that getting the Covid jab is the most important thing they can do for their loved ones.

After her visit she shared a selfie with the president on Instagram and wrote: “Had the absolute honor of visiting the White House today and chatting with @potus about the importance of getting vaccinated!

“Even if you are young and not immunocompromised, getting your Covid vaccination is the best thing you can do for your health and your loved ones’ health.

“YOU have the power to save lives. check out vaccines.gov to learn more about vaccinations and to find a vaccination center near you (it’s free and super easy.)

“Thank you to everyone who has done their part in helping end this pandemic and thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Dr. Fauci, and everyone at the White House for having me.

“EVERYONE GET VAXED IT’S SO IMPORTANT.”

President Biden also shared a string of photos of himself in the Oval Office with Rodrigo, in which they are both donning his signature aviator sunglasses.

He wrote: “Thanks for stopping by, Olivia, and for using your voice to urge young people to get vaccinated.

“If we all do our part and get the COVID-19 vaccine, we can defeat this virus once and for all. Let’s do this.”

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has found that younger Americans are less likely to be vaccinated against coronavirus than older people.

A report in June said 38% of adults between 18 and 29 have received at least one dose – the lowest among any other age group.