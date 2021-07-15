Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Olivia Rodrigo meets President Joe Biden to discuss youth vaccination

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 9:14 am
Olivia Rodrigo at the White House (Susan Walsh/AP)
Olivia Rodrigo urged young people to get vaccinated as she visited President Joe Biden at the White House.

The singer, 18, who has had the UK’s biggest song and album of the year so far with Drivers License and Sour, told fans that getting the Covid jab is the most important thing they can do for their loved ones.

After her visit she shared a selfie with the president on Instagram and wrote: “Had the absolute honor of visiting the White House today and chatting with @potus about the importance of getting vaccinated!

“Even if you are young and not immunocompromised, getting your Covid vaccination is the best thing you can do for your health and your loved ones’ health.

“YOU have the power to save lives. check out vaccines.gov to learn more about vaccinations and to find a vaccination center near you (it’s free and super easy.)

“Thank you to everyone who has done their part in helping end this pandemic and thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Dr. Fauci, and everyone at the White House for having me.

“EVERYONE GET VAXED IT’S SO IMPORTANT.”

President Biden also shared a string of photos of himself in the Oval Office with Rodrigo, in which they are both donning his signature aviator sunglasses.

He wrote: “Thanks for stopping by, Olivia, and for using your voice to urge young people to get vaccinated.

“If we all do our part and get the COVID-19 vaccine, we can defeat this virus once and for all. Let’s do this.”

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has found that younger Americans are less likely to be vaccinated against coronavirus than older people.

A report in June said 38% of adults between 18 and 29 have received at least one dose – the lowest among any other age group.

