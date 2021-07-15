Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting on July 6

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 1:40 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 2:29 pm
Peter R de Vries regularly worked for Dutch network RTL (Peter Dejong/AP)
One of the Netherlands’ best-known crime reporters who was shot earlier this month in an attack in Amsterdam has died, according to Dutch media reports.

Peter R de Vries, who was widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld, was shot on July 6 after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show.

RTL, the Dutch network Mr de Vries regularly worked for, cited a family statement as saying: “Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle.”

Peter R de Vries
Two suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting of Peter R de Vries (Peter Dejong/AP)

The statement said he died surrounded by loved ones.

“Peter has lived by his conviction: ‘On bended knee is no way to be free’,” the statement said.

“We are unbelievably proud of him and at the same time inconsolable.”

Mr de Vries had recently been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine”.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a tweet: “Peter R de Vries was always dedicated, tenacious, afraid of nothing and no-one. Always seeking the truth and standing up for justice.

“And that makes it all the more dramatic that he himself has now become the victim of a great injustice.”

Two suspects – a 21-year-old Dutch man and a 35-year-old Polish man, living in the Netherlands – have been arrested in connection with the shooting. They were detained not long after Mr de Vries was wounded.

Dutch King Willem Alexander last week called the shooting of Mr de Vries “an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our constitutional state and therefore also an attack on the rule of law”.

The incident also struck a chord elsewhere in Europe, where such events are rare and where the killings of journalists in Slovakia and Malta in recent years have raised concerns about reporters’ safety in developed, democratic societies.

“We might disagree with a lot we see in our media, but we have to agree that journalists investigating potential abuses of power are not a threat but an asset to our democracies and our societies,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week.

