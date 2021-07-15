Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Madonna documentary to debut on streaming service this autumn

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 2:56 pm
The film features 48 on-stage performers, including Madonna’s children (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
A documentary offering a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road is to make its debut this autumn.

Filmed in Portugal, Madame X “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance”, according to a press release.

It features 48 on-stage performers – including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe – and takes “viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places”.

The film, shot in Lisbon, comes 30 years after the pop star’s groundbreaking documentary Truth Or Dare chronicling her life ­during her Blond ­Ambition World Tour.

Her last album, also called Madame X, hit the top spot of the Billboard 200 chart in 2019.

Streaming service Paramount+ – streaming arm of ViacomCBS – said Madame X would make its debut in the US, Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada from October 8.

