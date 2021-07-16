Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Three British and Irish Lions players with points to prove against the Stormers

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 12:00 pm
Stuart Hogg captains the Lions against the Stormers (Steve Haag/PA)
Stuart Hogg captains the Lions against the Stormers (Steve Haag/PA)

The British and Irish Lions play their final match before the Test series begins when they clash with the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

A number of places are up for grabs against South Africa and here, the PA news agency looks at three players with points to prove.

Stuart Hogg – Scotland, full-back

Raring to go after an “horrendous” week spent in self-isolation at the team hotel in Johannesburg, Hogg has a first Test appearance in his three Lions tours firmly in his sights. The Scotland captain is in a three-way shoot-out for the full-back duties alongside Liam Williams and Anthony Watson and although considered a slightly riskier option than his rivals, his display against the Sigma Lions was composed as well as inventive. A big performance could propel him to the front of the queue, especially with Williams recovering from concussion and Watson nursing ankle and hamstring problems.

Alun Wyn Jones – Wales, second row

Alun Wyn Jones dislocated his shoulder only three weeks ago
Alun Wyn Jones dislocated his shoulder only three weeks ago (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Warren Gatland will give Jones 20 minutes against the Stormers in the final stage of one of the most remarkable comebacks from injury seen in the game. Three weeks ago the Lions captain dislocated his shoulder against Japan, now he is ready to step off the bench at Cape Town Stadium knowing that if the joint remains intact, he is likely to start against the world champions. All eyes will be on his progress as the tourists hope their forward talisman and the sport’s most-capped player proves he is ready to lead them into the series.

Ali Price – Scotland, scrum-half

Unquestionably the form scrum-half of the tour, Price will view the Stormers match as a final audition to face the Springboks. Conor Murray, Price’s chief rival as Gareth Davies has never got going, is in a precarious position owing to his disappointing outing against South Africa ‘A’ and the return of Jones as tour captain. Murray’s Lions pedigree may yet swing it for him, but Price has been far sharper and more dangerous. Crucially for the Scotsman, he has also improved his kicking game and strengthened his defence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal