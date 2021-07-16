Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Biden axes showerhead rule introduced by Trump in quest for ‘perfect’ hair

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 2:26 pm Updated: July 16, 2021, 2:37 pm
(Ian Nicholson/PA)
President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he was not getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads.

The Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a good soak and a thorough clean.

The rule change will have little practical effect, since nearly all commercially made showerheads comply with the 2013 rule, despite the pet peeve of the former president.

While publicly talking about the need to keep his hair “perfect”, Mr Trump made it a personal issue to increase water flow and dial back longstanding appliance conservation standards — including for lightbulbs, toilets and dishwashers.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump on a windy day (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“So showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out,” he said at the White House last year.

“So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”

Consumer and conservation groups said the 2020 rule change was silly, unnecessary and wasteful, especially as the West bakes through a historic two-decade megadrought.

An Energy Department official said the action clarifies what has been happening in the marketplace, as showers that provide the extra supply of water desired by Mr Trump are not easily found.

Since 1992, federal law has dictated that new showerheads should not pour more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute.

As newer shower fixtures came out with multiple nozzles, the Obama administration defined the showerhead restrictions to apply to what comes out in total. So if there are four nozzles, no more than 2.5 gallons in total should come out of all four.

The Trump-era rule, finalised in December, allowed each nozzle to spray as much as 2.5 gallons, not just the overall showerhead.

A proposed rule change, set to be published in the Federal Register, reverts to the Obama-era standard. The change will ensure that consumers continue to save money while reducing water use and paying lower energy bills, the Energy Department said. Officials estimated that the Obama-era rule saved households about 38 dollars a year.

The department said it “believes the 2013 definition of a showerhead strikes the right balance by allowing consumers to continue to have showerhead choices in the market, while placing an emphasis on water conservation and reduced utility bills”.

