Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Eiffel Tower reopens despite tougher rules in France

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 4:38 pm
People relax at the Champ-de-Mars garden next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Friday, July 16, 2021. The Eiffel Tower is reopening Friday for the first time in nine months, just as France faces new virus rules aimed at taming the fast-spreading delta variant. The “Iron Lady” was ordered shut in October as France battled its second surge of the virus. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
People relax at the Champ-de-Mars garden next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Friday, July 16, 2021. The Eiffel Tower is reopening Friday for the first time in nine months, just as France faces new virus rules aimed at taming the fast-spreading delta variant. The “Iron Lady” was ordered shut in October as France battled its second surge of the virus. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The Eiffel Tower has greeted tourists for the first time in nearly nine months, reopening to the public even as France introduces new rules aimed at taming the fast-spreading Delta variant of coronavirus.

The “Iron Lady” of Paris was closed in October as France battled its second surge of the pandemic, and remained shut for renovations even after other French tourist draws reopened last month.

Virus Outbreak France Eiffel Tower
Visitors queue for the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

The reopening came four days after President Emmanuel Macron announced new measures aimed at warding off a fourth surge, including mandatory vaccinations for health workers and mandatory Covid-19 passes to enter restaurants and tourist and other venues.

Starting on Wednesday, all visitors to the Eiffel Tower over the age of 18 will need to show a pass proving they have been fully vaccinated, had a negative virus test or recently recovered from Covid-19.

Masks are required, and the number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to about half the pre-pandemic level of 25,000.

Visitors enjoy the view
Visitors enjoy the view of Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

The rules did not seem to scare crowds away on Friday.

“Bienvenue – Welcome – Wilkommen – Bienvenido” flashed on a screen as families, couples and groups lined up or posed for photos beneath the tower.

“We worked, we worked, we worked (for this day). And when I saw my first visitor, I was very, very happy. Emotion and happiness,” Eiffel Tower director Patrick Branco Ruivo told reporters.

“Before Covid, it was 80% foreigners, 20% French. Last year, it was 80% French, 20% foreigners. And this year, it’s amazing because it’s 50-50. And for us, it’s the time that foreigners are coming back to the Eiffel Tower,” he said.

Virus Outbreak France Eiffel Tower
Visitors take a selfie from the Eiffel Tower (Michel Euler/AP)

France has opened to international tourists this summer, but the rules vary depending on which country they are coming from. While visitors are trickling back to Paris, their numbers have been far from normal levels, given continued border restrictions and virus risks.

Looking over the elegant French capital, Philippe Duval of Bordeaux and his family admired the view.

“It’s an event we didn’t want to miss,” said Mr Duval, who was among the first to make it to the tower’s top-floor viewing deck. “To be on top of the world’s most beautiful city, what else can you ask for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal