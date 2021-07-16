Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Olivier Giroud bids farewell to Chelsea ahead of expected AC Milan switch

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 6:20 pm
Olivier Giroud, pictured, has teased his transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan (Ian Walton/PA)
Olivier Giroud teed up AC Milan to announce his move to the San Siro by bidding farewell to Chelsea on social media.

The World Cup-winning France striker teased the Milan switch by revealing he would be embarking on “a new journey with a light and happy heart”.

The 34-year-old won the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League in three years at Chelsea, having joined from Arsenal in 2018.

“To all the Blues, to my team-mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments,” Giroud posted on twitter.

“I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart.

“Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent.”

The ever-dependable Giroud bagged a goal in Chelsea’s 4-1 Europa League final win over his former club Arsenal in the 2019 final in Baku.

And the France hitman then played a crucial role in Chelsea’s run to the 2021 Champions League crown too.

Marc Guehi in action for Swansea
Marc Guehi, seen here during a loan spell at Swansea, is also set to exit Chelsea (Simon Galloway/PA)

Giroud became the oldest player to net a Champions League hat-trick when claiming all the goals in the Blues’ 4-0 win at Sevilla in December 2020.

He also scored the only goal in the Blues’ 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the last-16 first leg, with the Stamford Bridge men eventually defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto.

Giroud’s west London exit is expected to be followed in the coming days by defender Marc Guehi’s move to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are understood to have struck a deal to reach a fee of £18million to convince Chelsea to part with the highly-rated 21-year-old, who has spent the last season and a half on loan at Swansea.

