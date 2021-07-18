Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Milwaukee Bucks edge closer to NBA title

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 4:48 am Updated: July 18, 2021, 8:24 am
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (Matt York/AP)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (Matt York/AP)

The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their second NBA championship after edging out the Phoenix Suns 123-119.

The Bucks lost the first two of their best-of-seven series but took the next couple on their home court, and impressed in Arizona to give them a chance to seal the title in front of their own fans.

Phoenix started as the better side, holding a double-digit lead early and going on to outscore the Bucks 37-21 in the first quarter.

But Milwaukee hit back in the next 12 minutes putting on 43 to make it 64-61 in their favour at the half.

The Bucks looked to be in the driving seat from there on, as they amassed a lead of 13 with three minutes left to play in the third.

Phoenix refused to be downed, with Devin Booker (40 points) and Chris Paul (21) keeping the Suns in the game, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a trio of late free throws which could have seen the Bucks home and hosed.

Antetokounmpo, who finished with 32 points, extended Milwaukee’s lead to three with 13.5 seconds left with a dunk and Khris Middleton drained a free throw with 9.8 seconds left to wrap up the win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]