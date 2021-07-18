Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021
News / World

Death toll from European flooding passes 180 as rescuers search debris

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 7:22 am Updated: July 18, 2021, 1:14 pm
A man helps with the clean-up after flooding along the Erft in Bad Münstereifel, Germany (Roberto Pfeil/dpa/AP)
The death toll from flooding in Germany and Belgium climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters.

Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise.

In neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 46 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters.

Germany floods
Houses and cars in the Ahr valley in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (Thomas Frey/dpa/AP)

Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Schuld, a village near Ahrweiler that was devastated by the flooding, on Sunday.

Her visit comes after Germany’s president visited on Saturday and made it clear the area will need long-term support.

Pope Francis offered a prayer for the flood victims and for support of the “efforts of all to help those who suffered great damage”.

“I express my closeness to the populations of Germany, Belgium and Holland, hit by catastrophic flooding,” he said in his first public appearance to the faithful in St Peter’s Square after major surgery.

“May the Lord welcome the deceased and comfort the family members.”

Germany floods
Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany (Kilian Pfeiffer/dpa/AP)

There was also flooding on Saturday in the German-Czech border area, across the country from where last week’s floods hit, and in Germany’s south-eastern corner and over the border in Austria.

Some 65 people were evacuated from their homes in Germany’s Berchtesgaden area after the Ache River swelled. At least one person was killed.

A flash flood swept through the nearby Austrian town of Hallein late Saturday, but there were no reports of casualties.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter that heavy rain and storms were causing serious damage in several parts of Austria.

German finance minister Olaf Scholz said he will propose a package of immediate aid at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, telling the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that more than 300 million euros (£257 million) will be needed.

Germany floods
Houses in the Ahr valley were destroyed (Thomas Frey/dpa/AP

And he said that officials must start setting up a rebuilding programme which, from experience with previous flooding, will be in the billions of euros.

Meanwhile, the front-runner to succeed Angela Merkel in Germany’s September election has apologised for a scene in which he was seen laughing in the background as the country’s president delivered a statement on the floods.

Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel’s centre-right Union bloc, on Saturday, visited Erfstadt, which was the scene of a dramatic rescue effort after the ground gave way, with president Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

While Mr Steinmeier gave a statement to reporters after the visit, Mr Laschet and a group of others stood in the background. Photos showed him turning to someone else and laughing.

Mr Laschet on Saturday tweeted: “The fate of those affected, which we heard about in many conversations, is important to us. So I regret all the more the impression that arose from a conversational situation. That was inappropriate and I am sorry.”

