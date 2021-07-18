Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Bryson DeChambeau hoping St Andrews could be his ‘golden ticket’ to Open glory

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 2:12 pm
Bryson DeChambeau is relishing the 150th Open at St Andrews next year (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bryson DeChambeau is relishing the 150th Open at St Andrews next year (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bryson DeChambeau hopes next year’s venue of St Andrews will be his “golden ticket” to Open Championship glory.

DeChambeau ended a difficult week at Royal St George’s on a high, carding his first sub-70 score in four Open starts with a bogey-free 65.

The former US Open champion sparked a war of words with his own club manufacturer after complaining on day one that his driver “sucks”, with a Cobra representative describing the comment as “stupid” and likening DeChambeau to “an eight-year-old that gets mad at you”.

DeChambeau subsequently apologised but was reminded of the incident on Sunday, with a spectator shouting: “If you don’t like your driver can I have it?” as the 27-year-old went to sign his card.

“It’s great to get something under my belt for next year,” DeChambeau said. “I felt like I understand a little bit more how to play Open Championship-style golf and if I can get a little better on the greens, today I shoot eight, nine under.

“It could have been a deep one today. But proud of the fact I shot five under, very, very happy with that and I’ll learn a lot from this round for next year.”

The Old Course at St Andrews will host the 150th Open in 2022 and with DeChambeau’s length off the tee, former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told the PA news agency that he thinks the American could drive “10, maybe 12 greens.”

Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau carded a closing 65 in the 149th Open at Royal St George’s (David Davies/PA)

“I’ve never played it so I’m really looking forward to seeing what I can do out there,” DeChambeau said.

“If I can drive it really well I think there’s a lot of opportunities, I’ve heard that. So maybe next year is the golden ticket for me.”

DeChambeau also said he would consider contesting the Scottish Open the week before the Open next year, adding: “This year was a little interesting, I didn’t really know what to do, but hopefully I can come next year and get acclimated earlier and play and have a better chance coming into the Open.

“That would be awesome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal