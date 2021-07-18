Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro leaves hospital after treatment

By Press Association
July 18, 2021, 3:32 pm
Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro speaks to reporters as he leaves the hospital after recovering from an intestinal obstruction in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Nelson Antoine/AP)
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro left a hospital on Sunday after being treated there since last week for an intestinal obstruction.

Mr Bolsonaro, who was admitted to the Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday because of abdominal pain and persistent hiccups, appeared to be in good spirits as he left and told journalists that he hoped to be eating barbecue ribs in 10 days.

Doctors had originally considered operating on the 66-year-old, but decided not to do so.

Brazil Bolsonaro
A fence surrounds the Armed Forces Hospital where Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was first admitted (Eraldo Peres/AP)

For some days, Mr Bolsonaro was fed through a tube, but he was deemed fit to leave the hospital after returning to normal food intake.

Social media posts had shown him walking around the hospital and he continued to work, meeting Cabinet ministers by videoconference.

In 2018, Mr Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen while on the campaign trail.

Since then, he has undergone several operations, some unrelated to the attack.

