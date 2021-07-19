News / World Lions begin preparations for South Africa clash with only Finn Russell ruled out By Press Association July 19, 2021, 10:46 am Finn Russell is the only player ruled out for the Lions against South Africa on Saturday (Steve Haag/PA) The British and Irish Lions begin preparations for Saturday’s first Test against South Africa with only Finn Russell ruled out because of his Achilles injury. Liam Williams is due to complete the return to play protocols for concussion on Monday, placing him in contention to face the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium. “All the boys are pretty good apart from Finn, so everyone’s coming through and they’re all available for selection,” defence coach Steve Tandy said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dan Biggar knows Lions need to match South Africa’s physicality in first Test Finn Russell the only injury absentee as Lions gear up for crunch opening Test Luke Cowan-Dickie hopes he has done enough for Lions Test role Alun Wyn Jones in Test picture after successful Lions return – Warren Gatland