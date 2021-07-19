Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Czech athlete becomes third in Olympic village to test positive for Covid-19

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 11:28 am Updated: July 19, 2021, 9:46 pm
A Czech beach volleyball player has tested positive for coronavirus (Adam Davy/PA)
A Czech beach volleyball player has become the third athlete to test positive for coronavirus in the Olympic Village.

The Czech Olympic Committee confirmed that Ondrej Perusic has returned a positive sample which could rule him out of the Games.

USA Basketball announced on Monday evening that Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine’s departure for Tokyo had been delayed due to Covid-19 protocols.

It posted on Twitter: “Zach LaVine has been placed under USA Basketball’s health & safety protocols & will not travel with the team to Tokyo today.

“We hope that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week.”

It was reported earlier on Monday that a teenage member of the US female gymnastics team tested positive at their training base in Chiba.

It is immediately unclear whether the report, if substantiated, will affect Simone Biles, who arrived with the rest of her six-strong team, which includes two teenagers, on Thursday, and posted on Instagram that she had arrived in the Olympic Village.

Anyone deemed to be a close contact of a positive case is required to quarantine for an unspecified period until cleared by the Japanese government, although they are theoretically allowed out to continue training.

Two South African football players, Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi were the first athletes to test positive in the Olympic Village on Sunday.

