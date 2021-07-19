Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / World

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson reaping benefits of difficult winter tour

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 12:48 pm
Matt Parkinson is flourishing after a tough winter on tour (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matt Parkinson is flourishing after a tough winter on tour (Martin Rickett/PA)

Matt Parkinson admits to grappling with some “dark moments” during a long winter on the sub-continental sidelines, but has emerged with a smile on his face and an England career on the up.

Parkinson was an ever present on the winter tours of Sri Lanka and India, spending three long months on the road in restrictive bio-secure conditions and did not make a single competitive appearance.

The 24-year-old leg-spinner won praise from head coach Chris Silverwood for his hard work and positive attitude but Parkinson has revealed he was not always able to keep his chin up.

What he did not know at the time was his endless stints in the nets, working on turning pitches against the country’s best batsmen, were forming building blocks for the next phase of his career.

Parkinson (left) has been in the thick of England's white-ball summer.
Parkinson (left) has been in the thick of England’s white-ball summer (Nigel French/PA)

In the past two weeks he has picked up five caps and six wickets across both white-ball formats and is set to go again in Tuesday’s T20 decider against Pakistan at his home ground of Emirates Old Trafford.

“It was a tough three months not playing this winter, there were some dark moments in rooms in India,” he recalled.

“Obviously you’re very grateful to be on an England tour, and it’s done me wonders, but you want to play and be involved. I didn’t think I’d got any better…I didn’t think ‘this is a waste’ but I got down very easily. You can get really, really down but I realised when I got back home after about a month how much I’d improved.

“To have had those three months working there, bowling each day to the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and then the white-ball lads…I don’t think you appreciate it when you’re there.

“People were saying to me ‘oh, this looks different’ and I think it takes time for it to set in and takes time for you to see. Other people can see it straight away.

“I’m very grateful I went on that trip. I probably wasn’t when I came back but I am now. If you’d asked me two weeks ago if I’d have played five internationals for England this summer and taken some wickets I’d have probably laughed at you.”

Parkinson lined up alongside Adil Rashid in a series-levelling T20 win against Pakistan at Headingley on Sunday, an almost unheard of example of England utilising two wrist spinners in the same XI.

The pair’s ability to choke the run-rate and pick up wickets through the middle suggested it may be a tactic that is used again – be it on Tuesday in Manchester or the forthcoming World Cup.

“Not many teams would do that to be fair. It is a rare thing,” Parkinson said.

Adil Rashid was in fine form at Headingley
Adil Rashid was in fine form at Headingley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Hopefully I’ve performed well enough for England to consider playing two leg spinners again. I know Rash is number one and an absolute gun bowler but I’d like to think this week has helped me push my case forward. If I was an understudy I don’t think there’s many better role modes to learn from than Rash so if that’s a role I have to do then that’s fine.”

Parkinson has gained a reputation for producing the kind of magic balls that light up social media and was outed by team-mate Saqib Mahmood for referencing his “highlights reel” when he ripped a massive turner through Imam-ul-Haq at Edgbaston.

“I’m not happy with Saqib, he’ll get an earful!” he said.

“Obviously there’s pride there too. In the moment, you don’t think it’s as good a ball as it is – you just think ‘yes, wicket, come on!’ But when you check your phone later you’re thinking ‘actually this is big now’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal