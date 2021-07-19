Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Greek folk singer and actor Tolis Voskopoulos dies aged 80

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 2:46 pm
Greek popular folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos performs at a music hall in Athens, Greece in 1971 (InTime P.A./AP
Tolis Voskopoulos, a popular Greek folk singer, songwriter and actor whose career spanned more than six decades, has died aged 80.

Voskopoulos, considered a star of modern Greek folk music, died on Monday in an Athens hospital of cardiac arrest, a few days shy of his 81st birthday and several weeks after being taken to hospital with respiratory problems, Greek media reported.

“Tolis Voskopoulos was fortunate to be appreciated by his colleagues and adored by the public,” culture minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement.

“He was a true popular idol, a talented, intelligent performer who created a different, particular kind of entertainment on the stage.”

He “lived as he sang, sang as he lived and in the same way he left: ‘unrepeatable,’ as his melodic lyrics will say forever”, tweeted prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, using the title of one of Voskopoulos’ songs.

Born in Greece’s main port city of Piraeus on July 26 1940, to parents who were refugees from Asia Minor, Voskopoulos was the youngest of 12 children and the only boy.

Greek popular folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos poses in front of a poster advertising a concert marking the 60th year anniversary of his career, in Athens, Greece (Tatiana Bolari/AP)
He began his career as an actor, first appearing on stage at the age of 18 in 1953, and made his film debut a few years later in 1963.

His first major musical success was considered to be the 1968 song Agonia, composed by Giorgos Zambetas, which sold more than 300,000 copies, a record-breaking figure for Greek music at the time.

He continued producing major hits over the following decades, and became known as “prince” to his legions of fans.

His last stage performance was in February 2020, when he sang alongside his daughter Maria to celebrate 60 years of his career.

Voskopoulos was married four times.

He is survived by his wife, former minister and current head of the Greek Tourist Organisation Angela Gerekou and their daughter Maria Voskopoulou.

