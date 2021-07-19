Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / World

Max Whitlock keeps his head down

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 3:00 pm
Max Whitlock must see off Rhys McClenaghan to defend his Olympic crown (David Davies/PA)
Max Whitlock must see off Rhys McClenaghan to defend his Olympic crown (David Davies/PA)

Max Whitlock has no intention of emulating his rival Rhys McClenaghan and becoming a social media star as he prepares to bounce into the Olympic Village with his gymnastics team-mates this week.

McClenaghan, who pipped Whitlock to Commonwealth and European golds in 2018, posted a viral tweet on Sunday in which he energetically debunked media rumours concerning the so-called ‘anti-sex’ cardboard beds.

The brash Newtownards 21-year-old cuts a contrasting figure to the Briton, and has continued courting his profile at his debut Games by posting a series of popular tweets showing life inside the Village.

Whitlock, in almost complete contrast, prefers to keep fully focused on his task in the build-up to major competitions, seldom referencing any of his rivals by name and purporting never to take an interest in their particular routines.

However as he puts the finishing touches to his quest to hold off the Irishman and claim his second consecutive Olympic pommel crown, Whitlock acknowledged McClenaghan’s status as a bona-fide threat to his dominance of the discipline.

Whitlock joked: “We are heading into the Village tomorrow (Tuesday) and we will see what the cardboard beds are like – I heard Rhys put something up there that was quite good.

European Championships 2018 – Day Eleven
Brash Rhys McClenaghan cuts a contrasting figure to Max Whitlock (Jane Barlow/PA)

“He’s more vocal and I like to keep my head down and I don’t go on social media much. I don’t know what routines anybody else is doing and I’m just thinking about my job.

“It’s not a one-on-one situation. We’re all going out there to do as good a job as possible. We respect each other and hopefully everyone can go out there and do an important job.”

Despite both missing out on a medal on their return to competition at the European Championships earlier this year, Whitlock and McClenaghan remain the men to beat on the pommel in Tokyo.

McClenaghan was responding to reports that the beds had been made out of cardboard in order to prevent athletes having sex as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

But Tokyo officials countered the claim by insisting they had been created out of cardboard purely because it ensured they were 100% recyclable.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal