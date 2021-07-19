Haiti’s interim premier to quit in wake of president’s assassination

Haiti’s elections minister said that interim prime minister Claude Joseph will step down.

The move comes in the wake of the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Mathias Pierre said negotiations are still ongoing, but that Ariel Henry, whom Mr Moise had designated to replace Mr Joseph a day before he was killed, will lead the country.

The change follows a statement from a key group of international diplomats that appeared to snub Mr Joseph, calling on Mr Henry to form a government.