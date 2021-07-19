Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
News / World

Newcastle’s arbitration hearing adjourned until early 2022

By Press Association
July 19, 2021, 7:10 pm
The Newcastle takeover saga will rumble on (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Newcastle takeover saga will rumble on (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Newcastle takeover saga will rumble on into next year after the Premier League arbitration hearing was adjourned.

Magpies fans face months of more frustration as they wait to find out if the Saudi Arabian-backed bid will succeed.

The delay, caused by “issues with the disclosure of evidence”, means current owner Mike Ashley could remain at the helm for the whole of next season.

That is also likely to have an impact on any potential transfer budget available to manager Steve Bruce.

A joint statement from the Premier League and Newcastle read: “The parties attended a hearing today in the case between Newcastle United and the Premier League.

“The main hearing of the arbitration has regrettably now been adjourned until early 2022 due to issues with the disclosure of evidence.

“The parties will be making no further comment at this time.”

