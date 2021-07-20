Diego Maradona’s match-worn shirts among sporting memorabilia sold at auction

Match-worn tops once belonging to the late football superstar Diego Maradona were among a trove of sports memorabilia sold at auction.

More than 500 items were on offer at Julien’s Auctions Sports: Legends event in Beverly Hills, with football, baseball, basketball, tennis and golf all represented.

Maradona’s signed top from a 1990 World Cup match against Brazil – in which the midfielder set up the winning goal – sold for £37,400 while the shirt he wore to score for Argentina for the first time fetched £21,000.

A high school basketball top worn by LeBron James for a famed Sports Illustrated magazine cover fetched a high price at auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

A top belonging to Maradona from a 1993 World Cup qualifying game against Australia, which he swapped with Australia’s former Southampton midfielder Robbie Slater, sold for £18,700.

And a 1984 short-sleeved Napoli jersey signed by Maradona, who died last year aged 60, went under the hammer for £9,300.

Elsewhere at the auction, the headline item was the sale of a high school basketball top once belonging to superstar LeBron James.

He wore the jersey for the 2002 Sports Illustrated cover which proclaimed him “The Chosen One”.

It sold for £375,000, which auctioneers said smashed the world record for the highest-selling high school top sold at auction – previously held by Barack Obama’s basketball jersey.

A Los Angeles Lakers basketball strip once worn by late superstar Kobe Bryant was snapped up at the auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)

One of the most sought-after modern trading cards of Michael Jordan was also sold during the auction.

His 1986-1987 Fleer #57 rookie card was sold for £281,000, well over its estimate of £146,000.

A pair of Air Jordan 11 basketball shoes signed by Jordan – regarded by many as the greatest player of all time – fetched £42,000 while his game-worn top from the 1992 Olympics sold for £28,000.

Items once belonging to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant were also sold at the auction.

His Los Angeles Lakers home strip worn during his 1996-1997 rookie season went for £55,000 and the away version signed on the front and back sold for £70,000.

A match-worn top of Pele’s from the 1958 World Cup was sold for £40,000.