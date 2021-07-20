Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Kansas musician Robby Steinhardt dies aged 71, his wife says

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 1:20 am
Kansas vocalist and violinist Robby Steinhardt, second from the right, has died aged 71 (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Musician Robby Steinhardt, best known for being a violinist and vocalist with rock band Kansas, has died aged 71.

His wife Cindy Steinhardt said her husband died on Saturday due to complications from pancreatitis, having first been taken to hospital in May.

She wrote on Facebook: “We are beyond devastated as our lives were about to start a new adventure. Robby just recorded his first solo album with the talented music producer Michael Franklin at Solar Studios.

“A tour to start in August, Robby was so looking forward to being back on stage doing what he loved.

“I’ve always tried to share our lives with you but I ask you to please respect this heavy time of grief.”

Steinhardt was an original member of Kansas, a US progressive rock band known for hits including Carry On Wayward Son and Dust In The Wind.

He performed with them from 1973 to 1982 and 1997 to 2006.

The band, which have sold more than 15 million records, shared a tribute to Steinhardt online.

It said: “The members of the band KANSAS, past and present, wish to express our deepest sorrow over the death of our bandmate and friend, Robby Steinhardt.

“Robby will always be in our souls, in our minds, and in our music. What he brought to us as bandmates, to the fans who attended our concerts, and to the sound of KANSAS, will always be heartfelt.

“We love him and will miss him always.”

Kansas still performs, with only Phil Ehart and Rich Williams as the remaining original members.

