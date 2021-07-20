Kansas musician Robby Steinhardt dies aged 71, his wife says

Musician Robby Steinhardt, best known for being a violinist and vocalist with rock band Kansas, has died aged 71.

His wife Cindy Steinhardt said her husband died on Saturday due to complications from pancreatitis, having first been taken to hospital in May.

She wrote on Facebook: “We are beyond devastated as our lives were about to start a new adventure. Robby just recorded his first solo album with the talented music producer Michael Franklin at Solar Studios.

“A tour to start in August, Robby was so looking forward to being back on stage doing what he loved.

“I’ve always tried to share our lives with you but I ask you to please respect this heavy time of grief.”

Steinhardt was an original member of Kansas, a US progressive rock band known for hits including Carry On Wayward Son and Dust In The Wind.

He performed with them from 1973 to 1982 and 1997 to 2006.

The band, which have sold more than 15 million records, shared a tribute to Steinhardt online.

It said: “The members of the band KANSAS, past and present, wish to express our deepest sorrow over the death of our bandmate and friend, Robby Steinhardt.

“Robby will always be in our souls, in our minds, and in our music. What he brought to us as bandmates, to the fans who attended our concerts, and to the sound of KANSAS, will always be heartfelt.

“We love him and will miss him always.”

Kansas still performs, with only Phil Ehart and Rich Williams as the remaining original members.