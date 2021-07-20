Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Music

Hailey Bieber responds to pregnancy rumours after ‘Mom and Dad’ Instagram post

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 8:28 am
Hailey Bieber (Ian West/PA)
Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours that she is expecting her first child with husband Justin.

The 24-year-old catwalk star dismissed rumours after the 27-year-old singer shared a photo of the couple captioned: “Mom and Dad.”

The caption prompted a flurry of fans to ask if the couple are expecting, with one writing: “Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!”

(Justin Bieber/Instagram/PA)

Another said: “Baby on the way?”

However, Hailey was quick to clarify, commenting on the post: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, in 2019.

The Biebers shared an intimate look at their wedding earlier last year when it featured in the singer’s documentary series.

Fans were shown never-before-seen footage of the ceremony, including Hailey walking down the aisle while an emotional Bieber watched on.

Bieber serenaded his new bride with his song One Less Lonely Girl. The couple got engaged in July 2018, having previously briefly dated in 2015.

