Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / World

In Pictures: Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha amid coronavirus surge

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 10:38 am
A Muslim worshipper offers Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Muslims have marked the Eid al-Adha holiday with safety measures in place as the pandemic continues to pose a threat.

Large gatherings were discouraged in many places in a bid to curb transmission, while in the Afghan capital Kabul, further security was visible with a rocket attack on the presidential palace.

However, there were still big crowds in some locations including the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul.

A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus
A Palestinian woman prepares sweets ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, in the West Bank city of Nablus (Majdi Mohammed/AP)
Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Adha prayer next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s old city
Muslim worshippers attend prayers next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s old city (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Muslims young and old gather for prayers to celebrate Eid al-Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, that commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith in Nairobi, Kenya
The young and the old gather for prayers on the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorating the Prophet Ibrahim’s faith, in Nairobi, Kenya (Sayyid Abdul Azim/AP)
A man stands near an empty mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia
A man stands near an empty mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
A cleric consults people in a mosque during Eid al-Adha prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan
A cleric consults people in a mosque during prayers in Kabul, Afghanistan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Muslims wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus leave after an Eid al-Adha prayer at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia
Muslims wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus leave after prayers at Zona Madina mosque in Bogor, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Syria Eid al-Adha
Syrian president Bashar Assad, second right in front, prays on the first day of the feast at Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque, in Homs province, Syria (AP)
Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al-Adha, outside the Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul
Muslims offer prayers outside the Haghia Sophia in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP)
Palestinians visit graves of deceased relatives during the first day of Eid al-Adha
Palestinians visit graves of deceased relatives (Khalil Hamra/AP)
A woman takes a selfie at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul
A woman takes a selfie at the Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul (Mucahid Yapici/AP)
Sheep wait to be sold for sacrifice on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Gaza City
Sheep wait to be sold for sacrifice in Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)

