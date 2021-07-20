Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Liverpool sell midfielder Marko Grujic to Porto

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 11:37 am
Marko Grujic has completed a permanent move to Porto (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has completed a permanent move to Porto, the Premier League club have announced.

Serbia international Grujic, 25, Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager in 2016, made only 16 appearances in all competitions during five years at Anfield.

Liverpool said on their official website: “The Serbia international returns to the Portuguese club after making 39 appearances and scoring two goals during a loan spell in 2020-21.”

“Grujic joined up with Klopp’s squad for this month’s pre-season training camp in Austria and will now bid farewell to link up with Porto permanently.”

Grujic, who also spent two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin, agreed to join Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016 before completing the move later that year.

His eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool were all as a substitute and he featured on eight further occasions. He spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Cardiff.

