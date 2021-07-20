Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
England squeeze home in final T20 to claim series win over Pakistan

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 10:10 pm Updated: July 20, 2021, 10:24 pm
England’s Chris Jordan (left) and David Willey celebrate after the Twenty20 International match at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday July 20, 2021.
England wrapped up their white-ball summer with a thrilling victory in their Twenty20 decider against Pakistan, Adil Rashid claiming career-best figures before his side scrambled home in a nerve-shredding chase.

For the second game in a row the hosts strangled their opponents with spin, Rashid twirling his way to four for 35 and Moeen Ali with a miserly one for 19 as Pakistan spluttered to 154 for six.

A flurry from Jason Roy (64 in 36 balls) made England firm favourites but Pakistan dragged it back with regular wickets and it fell to number eight Chris Jordan to sprint through for the winning runs with just two deliveries and three wickets remaining.

Returning captain Eoin Morgan had chipped in with a rapid 21 as pressure peaked at the death, while rising star Liam Livingstone faced just two deliveries – smashing one for six, out to the other.

Victory meant a 2-1 scoreline in England’s favour and ensured they have now won all four of their limited-overs series in recent weeks.

Batting first Pakistan made 40 off their first five overs, with Mohammad Rizwan finding his range early with sixes off Saqib Mahmood and Jordan.

But his partner, the ever dependable Babar Azam, was not himself, struggling for timing, struggling for strike and ultimately struggling to pick Rashid’s googly as he fell to a textbook stumping.

England celebrate a wicket
Adil Rashid took four wickets for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sohaib Maqsood started confidently, sending two of his first four balls from Rashid to the ropes, but when the battle resumed after a change of ends the result was decisive. Looking for a big blow down the ground, Maqsood could only pick out Roy at long-on.

Even when Rashid got it wrong he got it right, with middle-order veteran Mohammad Hafeez flailing a drag down straight to Jonny Bairstow at deep square-leg three balls later.

Pakistan had drifted to 69 for three in the ninth, with one man to blame for their plight.

Rizwan was unaffected, carrying his bat for 76 not out, but with the ball gripping Moeen and Livingstone assumed full control.

Moeen worked through his four overs of precise off-breaks without a single boundary conceded, crowning his miserly spell with an lbw against Fakhar Zaman (24).

Surprisingly, Rashid had never taken four wickets in a T20 International before but rectified that with his final delivery as Shadab Khan holed out.

After a careful start against Imad Wasim’s spin, Roy made a statement by taking four boundaries off Shaheen Shah Afridi’s opening over, using a persuasive combination of power and placement.

Jos Buttler was struggling at the other end, botching two attempted paddles off Hasan Ali and dragging Imad past his leg stump, before Roy set things straight with a straight six and a swept four off the spinner.

Jason Roy hits into the leg side
Jason Roy hammered 64 for England (Nick Potts/PA)

England looked to be cruising when Roy showed off sweeps on both sides of the wicket to pilfer 15 from Usman Qadir’s first over, but it was not a done deal yet.

First came the mercy killing of Buttler on 21, an untidy knock ending with an untidy hack off Shadab, and then the vital wicket of Roy.

A series of perfect sweeps had carried him to a 30-ball half-century and beyond but he lost focus and lofted Qadir sky high to long-off with 63 still required. Suddenly they needed a calm head.

Neither Bairstow nor Moeen could oblige, one failing to clear mid-off, the other bowled by Hafeez on a wild charge. With four overs left 39 were needed, and with three remaining that was down to 29.

Imad Wasim is run out by Chris Jordan
Imad Wasim was run out by Chris Jordan (Nick Potts/PA)

Enter Morgan, who had sent himself in ahead of man-of-the-moment Livingstone. Twice he picked his moment against Hasan Ali and twice he sent the ball spiralling into the stands for six. That should have been enough but the end was pure drama.

Dawid Malan, who never got going in his 31, was clean bowled by Hafeez, allowing Livingstone to make his remarkable, brief cameo. After swatting the spinner for miles from his first ball, he sprayed the next to short third man.

Even Morgan could not rise above the tension, held in the deep immediately after being dropped, but two hard run twos from Jordan’s bat settled matters.

