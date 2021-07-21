Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Taylor Swift will not submit new version of Fearless for Grammy consideration

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 3:42 am
Taylor Swift will not submit the re-recorded version of her album Fearless for consideration at the Grammy Awards, her record label has said (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift will not submit the re-recorded version of her album Fearless for consideration at the Grammy Awards, her record label has said.

The pop superstar released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in April as part of a plan to regain control of her master recordings amid a row with her old label.

It had been speculated she could enter the new recording for awards shows.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift will not submit Fearless (Taylor’s Version) for consideration at the Grammys (PA)

The original Fearless, released in 2008, won album of the year at the Grammys and the Country Music Association Awards.

However, Republic Records has confirmed Swift will instead be submitting Evermore, her latest wholly original album that arrived in December.

A representative for the label said: “After careful consideration, Taylor Swift will not be submitting Fearless (Taylor’s Version) in any category at this year’s upcoming Grammy and CMA Awards.

“Fearless has already won four Grammys including Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Award for Album of the Year in 2009/2010 and remains the most awarded country album of all time.

“Taylor’s 9th studio album, Evermore, will be submitted to the Grammys for consideration. Evermore charted on many year-end best album lists in 2020 and continues to be one of the top selling albums this year.”

Evermore is the sister album to Folklore, which won album of the year at the Grammys in March.

Both records were produced during the pandemic.

Swift’s next re-released album will be 2012’s Red. The “Taylor’s Version” of Red will arrive in November.

