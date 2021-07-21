Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Damian De Allende admits he ‘got lucky’ after firepit explosion

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 5:02 am
Damian De Allende has spoken about the injuries he suffered in a firepit incident (PA)
South Africa centre Damian De Allende admits he is lucky to be playing rugby again after a firepit explosion.

De Allende and international team-mate RG Snyman suffered burns in the incident last month, but he has recovered sufficiently to force his way back into the Springboks team for the opening Test against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday.

He accepts the outcome could have been far worse.

“I think RG got the worst of it,” he said.

Twenty one of the South Africa squad which won the 2019 World Cup are part of the group for the first Lions Test
“He has gone through a lot at the moment, I got lucky and I am just glad it wasn’t worse. I can also say I am just glad I got to play rugby again.

“After it happened I did go into a bit of shock and I was in hospital on morphine and it was tough. When it wore off the pain started to kick in and it really struck me how bad it was and how much worse it could have been and how lucky I had been.

“I am very grateful I got through some good game minutes over the last week. It was tough to play two games in a week, I haven’t done that for quite a long time but it was good.”

De Allende featured for South Africa A in the warm-up match against the Lions last week, and is one of 21 of the World Cup-winning squad from 2019 named in Jacques Nienaber’s 23-man party to face the tourists.

He says that familiarity may help counter their disrupted preparation – with 14 players having tested positive for Covid-19 during the pre-series training camp.

South Africa have also not played a Test match since the World Cup final but De Allende believes previous shared experience will stand them in good stead.

“Obviously we haven’t played together since the World Cup, but we know our relationships on the field and off the field are still very good,” he said.

“And not just the guys who are playing this weekend or the guys that are starting on the bench, but the guys that are missing out as well.

“It has been great that there is still a bit of consistency in the squad and I think that makes a massive difference. It almost allows us to be ourselves and fit in naturally again.”

