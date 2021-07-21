Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021
News / World

Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily senior editor

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 6:44 am
Lam Man-chung has become the latest former Apple Daily executive arrested in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday arrested a former editor at the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper, weeks after the paper was forced to close after authorities froze its assets.

Lam Man-chung, who was the executive editor-in-chief of Apple Daily, was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, which cited an unnamed source. He is the eighth person from the newspaper who has been arrested in recent weeks.

Police said that a 51-year-old former editor was arrested on Wednesday in relation to a similar case in June, but did not identify the person arrested.

Hong Kong
Lam Man-chung, left, and Chan Pui-man, associate publisher of Apple Daily, at the newspaper’s offices before it stopped publishing last month (Kin Cheung/AP)

In June, police raided the newspaper’s offices, taking away hard drives and laptops as evidence.

The arrests of top executives, editors and journalists at the paper, as well as the freezing of 2.3 million dollars (£1.69 million) worth of assets, led Apply Daily to cease its operations last month. It sold a million copies of its final edition.

Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing last year imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong which critics say restricts the freedoms promised to the former British colony that are not found on mainland China.

More than 100 pro-democracy supporters have been arrested, and many others fled abroad.

