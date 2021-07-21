Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Brisbane confirmed as hosts for 2032 Olympic Games

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 9:52 am Updated: July 21, 2021, 12:40 pm
Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)
Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics (Adam Davy/PA)

Brisbane has been confirmed as the host city for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Australian city was the only candidate but the decision still had to be ratified with a vote at the 138th International Olympic Committee Session on Wednesday.

IOC president Thomas Bach announced the outcome of the vote, which drew celebrations from members of the delegation present in Tokyo and from people who had gathered to hear the outcome in Brisbane, where there was a fireworks display.

The Olympics will head to Australia for a third time, with Melbourne hosting in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Despite the lack of any opposition, the Brisbane delegation, which included Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison appearing via video link, produced a lengthy presentation showcasing the strengths of the city and region.

The presentation focused on the inclusivity and environmental sustainability of the bid, with venues across Queensland set to be used.

The dates will be the same as the current Games in Japan, with the Opening Ceremony on July 23 and Olympic competition ending on August 8, while the Paralympics will start 16 days later.

A five-billion dollar (approximately £2.7billion) budget has been set, and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a press conference: “This is a win for all of Queensland because this is going to transform their lives.

“I know we’ve been through our ups and downs when it comes to natural disasters, and of course we’re all going through Covid, but, when we put our minds to it, we can achieve greatness. This is going to set Queensland up for a golden age.

“Everyone should be excited. This is our moment to shine.”

Paris will be the next hosts in 2024, with Los Angeles – which previously held the Games in 1984 – taking over the torch for 2028.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]