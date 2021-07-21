Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Olympic athletes told to isolate can still compete if they test negative

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 9:56 am
Empty seats are set to greet athletes at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)
Empty seats are set to greet athletes at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony (Mike Egerton/PA)

Team GB stars have been assured they will not be banished from the Tokyo Olympics if they are identified as close contacts of a positive Covid case.

Unease has been growing in the Olympic Village after six members of the British athletics team were ordered to self-isolate this week.

But the International Olympic Committee has issued a clarification that any athletes deemed a close contact will still be able to train and compete provided they continue to submit negative PCR tests.

Olympics – Rio 2016 – Team GB Announcement Athletes – St Katharine Docks
Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England has allayed fears over athletes being ruled out of Tokyo 2020 (Adam Davy/PA)

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: “This is a rule that was presented to everybody only in the last 48 hours by the IOC and Tokyo 2020.

“Any athlete in the Olympic Games that has been contacted for track-and-trace and is isolating, as long as they presenting negative tests… they are allowed to enter the field of play.”

The news will come as a relief to the six athletes, who have been able to continue training at the Team GB preparation camp in Yokohama, albeit being otherwise restricted to their individual rooms where they must also take their meals.

England expressed confidence in the team’s “robust” protocols, on the day that a Chilean taekwondo player and a Dutch skateboarder became the first athletes to be definitively ruled out of the Games after submitting positive tests.

While athletes deemed close contacts are able to effectively continue training and competing as normal, those who test positive are required to spend a mandatory 10 days in isolation, which is likely to rule the majority out of competition.

England added: “We are a couple of days away from the opening ceremony and not one of those athletes, not one of the support staff, not one of the personnel engaging with Team GB has tested positive.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Preview – Monday July 19th
Strict anti-virus measures continue to restrict athletes’ movement in Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)

“So there should be huge confidence in our Covid mitigation measures, the testing regime that we adhere to, to not only support our Team GB but also the Japanese people and volunteers.

“We want everyone back home to buckle up. It won’t be an easy ride but it will be exciting and there will be some memories that I’m sure will live long.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal