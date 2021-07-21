Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Alun Wyn Jones relishing chance to face South Africa following injury recovery

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 5:29 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 5:35 pm
Alun Wyn Jones is looking forward to facing South Africa (Steve Haag/PA)
Alun Wyn Jones will take even greater satisfaction from leading the British and Irish Lions against South Africa after rescuing his tour from oblivion.

Four weeks to the day after dislocating his left shoulder seven minutes into the curtain-raiser against Japan, Jones will captain the Lions in Saturday’s critical series opener against the world champions in Cape Town.

The Wales skipper had been ruled out of the tour only to learn there was a way back from the injury, enabling him to show remarkable powers of recovery that have seen him dubbed ‘Lazarus’ by team-mates.

Alun Wyn Jones
Alun Wyn Jones was injured against Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The first few days after dislocating the shoulder and getting home, I was almost on the sofa before the guys had even got to the airport on the Monday. That was a tough one,” Jones said.

“Fast forward to the Tuesday when I was told there was a chance – it was bordering on the surreal. To be here now and taking the knocks and bumps and being in amongst it with the group – it means more, I am not going to lie.

“I had spent two weeks with the guys getting to know people. We were bedding in with the rugby. I had the seven minutes and for those two days that was my tour done.

“I had the decent news on the Tuesday and sometimes all you need is a chance and I was willing to work hard, and make it difficult for Warren Gatland, to make myself available for selection.

“I was fortunate enough to get some game time against the Stormers on Saturday and put myself in contention.

“To be sitting here now and to be involved in the Test team is everything I have ever worked for really over the last…I would be lying if I said it was two years, it is probably four years.

“Obviously when you finish a series or a tour you don’t know whether you are going to tour next and a lot of games go under the bridge.

“To be sitting here now is a very, very special thing, but it is only a very short step to what is going to be, hopefully, a very enjoyable week.”

Warren Gatland
Warren Gatland has been impressed by Jones’ recovery (David Rogers/PA)

Jones becomes the first player of the professional era to make 10 consecutive Test appearances for the Lions having also been capped on the 2009, 2013 and 2017 Lions tours.

When Gatland was asked what that achievement means, he joked: “That he’s old! He’s been around a while!

“It’s a fantastic achievement for anyone playing your first Test match, but playing 10…. It’s fantastic. I think it shows who he is as a player.”

Now that Jones has completed a recovery described by Gatland as a “miracle”, he has one objective in his sights.

“We set out – and this is the message I gave to the squad back at the Lensbury in June – to win a Test series. I think we have a squad here capable of starting that ball rolling,” he said.

