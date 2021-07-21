Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from January 6 committee

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 6:16 pm
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (Ashley Landis/AP)
The Speaker of the United States’ House of Representatives is rejecting two Republicans put forward by the House’s Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the “integrity” of the probe.

Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana representative Jim Banks, whom Mr McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio representative Jim Jordan.

Both are close allies of former president Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day.

In the hours after the insurrection, both Mr Banks and Mr Jordan voted to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

Mrs Pelosi said she had spoken with Mr McCarthy and told him that she would reject the two names.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Mrs Pelosi said.

Mrs Pelosi has the authority to approve or reject members, per committee rules, though she acknowledged her move was “unprecedented”.

She said in the statement that she had accepted Mr McCarthy’s three other picks — Illinois representative Rodney Davis, North Dakota representative Kelly Armstrong and Texas representative Troy Nehls.

Like Mr Jordan and Mr Banks, Mr Nehls voted to overturn Mr Biden’s victory. Mr Armstrong and Mr Davis voted to certify the election.

Mr Banks recently travelled with Mr Trump to the US-Mexico border and to visit him at his New Jersey golf course.

Mr Jordan was one of Mr Trump’s most vocal defenders in his two impeachments.

