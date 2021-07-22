Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Son of Robin Williams pays tribute on what would have been actor’s 70th birthday

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 2:07 am
The son of Robin Williams has paid tribute to the beloved actor and comedian on what would have been his 70th birthday (Yui Mok/PA)
The son of Robin Williams has paid tribute to the beloved actor and comedian on what would have been his 70th birthday.

Williams, star of films including Mrs Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting, took his own life in 2014 aged 63.

After his death, he was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia (LBD), which his wife Susan Schneider described as “the terrorist inside my husband’s brain”.

Williams’s eldest son, 38-year-old Zak, shared a tribute to his father on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us,” he wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of the star.

“Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!”

Zak, a mental health advocate, also appeared on podcast The Genius Life to discuss his father’s death, including the “frustration” he saw over the actor’s misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

“What he was going through didn’t match one to one (with what) many Parkinson’s patients experience,” he said. “So, I think that was hard for him.”

Zak added: “There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn’t feel great. He was very uncomfortable.”

