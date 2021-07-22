Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Music mogul Scooter Braun files for divorce from wife Yael Cohen

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 2:59 am Updated: July 22, 2021, 4:15 am
Music mogul Scooter Braun, pictured with his client Justin Bieber, has filed for divorce from wife of seven years Yael Cohen (Yui Mok/PA)
Music mogul Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Yael Cohen.

The prominent talent manager – whose clients include Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande – filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Wednesday, court records show.

Braun, 40, is seeking joint custody of the now-former couple’s three children.

He has also agreed to pay 34-year-old Cohen, a cancer charity co-founder, spousal support.

A pre-nup is in place, the filing shows.

Braun is being represented by celebrity “disso queen” Laura Wasser, whose other high-profile clients include Kim Kardashian West.

Braun and Yael began dating in 2013 and tied the knot a year later. Their date of separation is not stated in the divorce filing.

Earlier this month Braun celebrated their wedding anniversary with a glowing post on Instagram, writing: “7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”

Braun, a heavyweight music industry figure, is best known to the wider world for a bitter and public row with Taylor Swift.

In 2019, his company bought the superstar’s old record label and with it the rights to her early master recordings.

Swift accused him of “incessant, manipulative bullying”.

In an interview with Variety last month,  Braun said he feels “regret” over the incident.

