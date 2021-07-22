Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Five trade union members arrested as Hong Kong continues crackdown

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 7:14 am
A hooded suspect is accompanied by police officers to searchfor evidence at an office in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Hong Kong police arrested five trade union members and a court denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security, as part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the city.

The five who were arrested are members of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, according to local media reports.

The association published three children’s books that authorities apparently suspect are metaphors for the political crisis.

The books feature stories that revolve around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village.

The sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat, according to the synopses published on the association’s website.

Police confirmed they arrested two men and three women from a trade union, but did not identify them or the union.

Police officers leave a building with a hooded suspect, centre, after searching for evidence in Hong Kong (VIncent Yu/AP)
Police said that they are suspected of conspiring to publish, distribute, display or copy seditious publications with the intent to incite hatred, violence and other non-law-abiding acts towards the Hong Kong authorities and the judiciary by the public, in particular young children.

Police said that also froze 160,000 Hong Kong dollars (20,600 US dollars) in assets linked to the union.

On Thursday, a Hong Kong court denied bail to four top editors and journalists from the now-defunct Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper.

They were arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign powers to endanger national security.

So far, eight former employees have been arrested.

Apple Daily ceased operations in June after 2.3 million US dollars in assets were frozen and police raided the newspaper’s offices, confiscating hard drives and laptops.

Following months of anti-government protests in 2019, Beijing last year imposed a sweeping national security law in the semi-autonomous city that critics say restricts freedoms promised to the former British colony that are not found on mainland China.

The law criminalises secessionism, subversion, terrorism and foreign collusion in the city’s affairs.

Since it was implemented, more than 100 pro-democracy supporters have been arrested and many others have fled abroad.

