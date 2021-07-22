Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Anna Faris shares surprise wedding news

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 10:08 am
Anna Faris (Yui Mok/PA)
Anna Faris has revealed she married cinematographer Michael Barrett in a private ceremony.

The Scary Movie actress, 44, made the announcement on her Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast during a conversation with a caller.

While offering the woman advice about her friendships, Faris admitted that Barrett was “now my husband” before adding: “Yes, we eloped.”

She suggested her husband was not expecting her to announce their news so early.

She added: “I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels like I can’t say fiance anymore.”

Speaking about the day, she added: “It was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state.”

Faris shares son Jack, eight with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

European Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – London
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris (Ian West/PA)

The couple announced their split in 2017 after eight years of marriage. In a joint statement they said hey were “disappointed” by the end of their relationship, but still have “love and respect” for each other.

Pratt is now married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the pair share a daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Faris and Barrett reportedly met while shooting her 2018 film Overboard.

