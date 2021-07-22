Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Phil Neville to take ‘long, hard look’ at himself after poor Inter Miami start

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 11:15 am
Phil Neville has endured a miserable start as Inter Miami coach (Jim Rassol/AP/Press Association Images)
Phil Neville has endured a miserable start as Inter Miami coach (Jim Rassol/AP/Press Association Images)

Phil Neville admits he needs to “take a long, hard look” at himself after a miserable start to his tenure as Inter Miami manager.

Neville’s side lost their sixth successive Major League Soccer game on Wednesday as they were thrashed 5-0 by New England Revolution.

Inter are bottom of the Eastern Conference after winning just two of their first 12 games under former England Women boss Neville.

Neville told reporters at a press conference: “It is the lowest in terms of my feelings after a defeat that I have had since I came to this football club – and we have had some disappointments.

“You can lose games in football but the manner in which we lost tonight was – I’ve said the word unacceptable in the past, but this feels worse than that.

“The thing that really surprised me was I wasn’t expecting it, from the feeling I have had for the last 10 days I wasn’t expecting it and the players need to take a long, hard look at themselves – and so do I.

Neville spent three years in charge of the England women's side
Neville spent three years in charge of the England women’s side (Steven Paston/PA)

“We win, we lose together. You will never find me blaming (anybody else). I will take full responsibility for that and ultimately it is my job to make this team better and at this moment in time they are not.”

Inter, who are co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham, are in their second season in MLS.

Neville was appointed in January after three years in charge of England Women.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal