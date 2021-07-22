Phil Neville to take ‘long, hard look’ at himself after poor Inter Miami start

Phil Neville admits he needs to “take a long, hard look” at himself after a miserable start to his tenure as Inter Miami manager.

Neville’s side lost their sixth successive Major League Soccer game on Wednesday as they were thrashed 5-0 by New England Revolution.

Inter are bottom of the Eastern Conference after winning just two of their first 12 games under former England Women boss Neville.

FT: #NERevs dominate on the road. 💪 ⚽️: Traustason (15', 36')⚽️: Bunbury (27')⚽️: Buksa (45' + 4', 83') pic.twitter.com/O65UFaW9kv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2021

Neville told reporters at a press conference: “It is the lowest in terms of my feelings after a defeat that I have had since I came to this football club – and we have had some disappointments.

“You can lose games in football but the manner in which we lost tonight was – I’ve said the word unacceptable in the past, but this feels worse than that.

“The thing that really surprised me was I wasn’t expecting it, from the feeling I have had for the last 10 days I wasn’t expecting it and the players need to take a long, hard look at themselves – and so do I.

Neville spent three years in charge of the England women’s side (Steven Paston/PA)

“We win, we lose together. You will never find me blaming (anybody else). I will take full responsibility for that and ultimately it is my job to make this team better and at this moment in time they are not.”

Inter, who are co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester United and England team-mate David Beckham, are in their second season in MLS.

Neville was appointed in January after three years in charge of England Women.