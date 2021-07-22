Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / World

Laverne Cox reveals ‘dream’ to be in superhero movie

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 2:41 pm
Laverne Cox was speaking to the PA news agency (Billy Benight/PA)
Laverne Cox has revealed her ambition to be an action star and said it is a “dream” to be in a superhero movie.

The actress, who shot to fame as inmate Sophia in Netflix prison drama Orange Is The New Black and recently starred in Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman opposite Carey Mulligan, makes her first foray into the action genre in the thriller Jolt, starring opposite Kate Beckinsale and Bobby Cannavale as a police officer investigating a murder.

She told the PA news agency: “I love that Angela (her character in the film) is this no-nonsense chick who’s actually very serious about the rules and very serious about her job.

“And the foul-mouth persona is really to let her cop buddies understand that she’s not to be messed with and I just thought it was so much fun. I’ve always wanted to do an action movie.

“And I’ve never done anything like it before, and I’ve always wanted to do it. Hopefully, I’ll get to do more.”

She continued: “I think people just needed to see me do it, and hopefully folks will see it and be like ‘OK I want to see more of this’.

“I’ve loved action movies my whole life. I’m a James Bond aficionado, I’m just obsessed.

“I love the Mission Impossible series. And I just got into Avengers with my boyfriend.

“We just watched all the Avengers movies and there’s a whole universe over there, it is kind of exciting and amazing.”

Asked if she could see herself in a superhero film, Cox said: “That is a dream, and that is something I am manifesting.

“And so if it is for me, it will be and if it’s not then yeah … but we’ll see.”

Jolt is released on Amazon Prime Video on July 23.

