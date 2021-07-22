Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / World

Arsenal tie Emile Smith Rowe to long-term deal

By Press Association
July 22, 2021, 3:15 pm Updated: July 22, 2021, 4:31 pm
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new contract at the club (Frank Augstein/PA)
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new contract at the club (Frank Augstein/PA)

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The 20-year-old youth product, who joined the club at the age of nine, made 33 first-team appearances during a breakthrough campaign last season.

As is club policy, the length of the new contract has not been made public but the PA news agency understands it is a five-year deal, with the news likely to put an end to speculation linking other clubs with the attacking midfielder.

Recent reports had suggested Aston Villa were bidding to sign the England Under-21 international.

Gunners manager Mike Arteta said: “As we all saw last season, Emile is an intelligent player with excellent ability.

“His sharpness on the turn and exceptional vision have already made him a key player for us. His attitude and willingness to learn have also been very impressive.

“I know the fans will join us in being delighted that Emile has committed his future to the club.”

Arsenal have also announced Smith Rowe, who has also had loan spells at Huddersfield and Leipzig since making his senior debut in 2018, will now take the squad number 10.

Technical director Edu said: “It’s great to see another young player develop through our academy system to become a key part of our first team.

“Emile is a player who represents the future of the club and this is why we have given him the number 10 shirt.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]