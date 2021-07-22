Selena Gomez uses her birthday to raise awareness of mental health services

Selena Gomez has asked her social media followers to mark her birthday by donating to a fund for mental health services.

The American singer and actress posted on Instagram thanking people for their birthday wishes and encouraging them to donate to the Rare Impact Fund, which she founded in 2020.

The fund aims to increases access to mental health services in educational settings.

Singer Beyonce, fashion designer Donatella Versace and television presenter Ryan Seacrest were among the celebrities who wished her a happy birthday as she turned 29 years old.

Gomez wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for all of the birthday love already. You guys are the best!

“I still can’t believe it’s been a year since we launched the @RareBeauty Rare Impact Fund.

“For my birthday this year, I would be so grateful if you’re able to donate to the Rare Impact Fund which helps to provide mental health services to those who need it most.

“Please join me in being part of the solution! Click the link in my bio to donate. Love you!”

Rare Beauty is the make-up brand launched by Gomez which donates 1% of all sales directly to the Rare Impact Fund.

Versace commented on the post: “Happy Birthday, gorgeous!!!”

Singer Liz Golden added: “aww daisy love this”.

Beyonce also shared a photo of a young Gomez on her official website, adding: “Happy Birthday Selena Gomez”.

Celebrating the rarest of them all. Cheers to you @selenagomez – happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/sdzYiXaEYu — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) July 22, 2021

Seacrest wrote on Twitter: “Celebrating the rarest of them all. Cheers to you @selenagomez – happy birthday!

Guinness World Records, the official Barbie account and Apple Music were also among the other accounts which have wished the superstar a happy birthday.