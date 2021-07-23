Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cuddle up in picture from Leah Remini’s birthday

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen cuddling up in a picture from their friend Leah Remini’s birthday party.

Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, rekindled their romance earlier this year after breaking up in 2004.

They had been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer”.

While they have not made their reunion Instagram official, actress Remini did it for them, sharing a montage of snaps from her 51st birthday party last month.

The newly posted clip includes a black-and-white snap of Lopez cuddling up to a bearded Affleck, who is embracing both her and Remini in the photobooth.

Remini, known for her work on the sitcom The King Of Queens, captioned the post: “Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also everyday.

“I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family & friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me.”

Pop superstar and actress Lopez and award-winning actor and director Affleck got engaged in 2002 and looked set to marry before going their separate ways.

Fans had been reminiscing about the “Bennifer” romance after Lopez announced her split from former professional baseball star Alex Rodriguez, 45, in April.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Affleck and Lopez were spotted together in Montana in May.

They have since been snapped out and about all over the US, including sharing a kiss in Malibu last month.